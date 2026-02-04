FIU DB commit Amari Oquendo transferring to Eau Gallie (Fla.)

FIU three-star-rated 2027 defensive back commit Amari Oquendo is heading back to the Space Coast region for his senior season.

Oquendo told Rivals on Wednesday morning that he’s transferring from Miami Northwestern to Eau Gallie. The defensive back last off-season transferred from Rockledge to Miami Northwestern due to family ties.

“Transferring back to home town,” Oquendo said to Rivals on Wednesday. “Excited to come back and put on a show for my city. Ready to compete.”

The six-foot, 175-pound cornerback saw valuable practice time against some of Florida’s top wide receivers from the 2025 season, getting to face off against the likes of four-star 2027 receiver Nick Lennear, five-star Calvin Russell, and three-star Nicsaint Joseph.

Oquendo joins a Eau Gallie squad that has been knocking on the door of competing for a state championship and is slated to return quarterback Joseph Allen and 2029 standout X’Zavier Corbin.

The Commodores went 9-4 last season and finished as the state’s No. 53 ranked team, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Eau Gallie High School

Eau Gallie High School, located in Melbourne, Florida, is a public high school known for its commitment to academic excellence and a diverse range of extracurricular activities. The school offers various programs, including a strong athletics department with competitive teams in multiple sports. The Commodores are recognized for their sportsmanship and community involvement.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.