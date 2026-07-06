Five 2029 high school football standouts that will splash as sophomores

Thousands of sophomores, members of the 2029 class, will start on high school football teams this upcoming season. Some will have already made waves as freshmen while others still will be making their varsity debuts. Here are five impactful sophomores that we think will make a splash this fall:

Scouting Summary: “Maddox Porter was an eye-catcher in a loaded wide receiver group at Rivals Camp Atlanta. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is a smooth moving, coordinated pass-catcher on the outside. Porter turned in some high quality reps during the 1-on-1 period, showing the ability to win a multiple levels of the field. He stacked corners on vertical routes and came down with an impressive touchdown catch, tracking and high-pointing the football in a contested situation. The combination of size, route-running, and ball skills stacked up well within the deep receiver group. Porter is coming off a big freshman season at Nashville BGA that saw him haul in 78 catches for 1,547 yards and 27 touchdowns and looks like one of the top receiver prospects early on in the 2029 cycle.” – Rivals Director of Scouting & Rankings, Charles Power

The Skinny: The 6-foot-3, 186-pound quarterback saw plenty of time behind center for Allen last season and with last year’s primary starter Jeremiah Daoud now graduating and off to college, Snell will undoubtedly see the bulk of the snaps this fall.

Last season with the Eagles, Snell ended up completing 67 of 98 passes for 1,030 yards, 10 touchdowns only three interceptions. Snell was also able to make plays with his legs as he rushed for 161 yards on 17 attempts and scored twice. Among the schools hot on Snell’s trail are Mississippi State, Ohio State, SMU, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt. Expect a huge 2026 season from the highly recruited signal caller out of Allen.

The Skinny: Being a Swiss Army knife-type of player in your freshman season of playing high school football is certainly no easy challenge, but X’Zavier Corbin was just that for Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie in 2025.

Playing on the Space Coast region when it comes to Florida high school football might not be quite at the level that areas like South Florida are, but make no mistake about Corbin’s talent. The two-way standout athlete can literally do it all at the skill position for the Commodores. Last season at Eau Gallie, Corbin did the bulkf of his damage via the ground game, rushing for 1,223 yards on 111 carries and scoring 13 touchdowns.

Corbin also saw time on the defensive side of the ball, compiling over 20 total tackles and batting away four passes. A growing list of colleges are continuing to track Corbin, with the athlete already holding offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Purdue and Syracuse.

The Skinny: The southpaw left quite the impression his first season of high school football playing for the nationally ranked Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep Lions and now already has himself a new team this fall.

Leonard joins a revamped Miami Carol City team that’s turning into a potential state championship contending team overnight. The Chiefs also received the massive pickup of 2027 5-star wide receiver Nick Lennear this off-season, as the elite pass catcher figures to be the top target for Leonard in the new offense. The 6-foot, 180-pound signal caller was superb in his first season behind center, completing 178 of 255 passes for 2,935 yards and 31 touchdowns, helping lead the Lions to the FHSAA Class 1A state championship game.

The Skinny: There’s a lot of quarterbacks considered when it comes to the Top 5, but we go with the Class of 2029 phenom at the last spot. Cypher, who recently committed to the University of Miami, is coming off a sensational freshman year where he guided Carrollton’s offense to the Class 6A state championship game, before falling to Buford in what many viewed as a de facto national title contest.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound signal caller ended up completing 144 of 201 passes (71 percent) for 2,178 yards, 26 touchdowns and only three mere interceptions for the Trojans. With the weapons that are back in place along with one of the top coaching staffs in the state of Georgia, Cypher is expected to have a huge sophomore season for nationally ranked Carrollton.

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night high school football action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.