Five high school football transfers that will make a big impact this 2026 season

There may not be a Transfer Portal for high school football but teams across the country are still seeing players come and go with increasing frequency every offseason. Hundreds, if not thousands, of players have transferred over the last several months and many of them will have a big impact for their new team. Here are five transfers that will be making the biggest impact this upcoming 2026 high school football season:

Transfer: West Broward (Fla.) to Columbus (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: “Two-way star at the high school level who is the top cornerback prospect early on in the 2028 cycle. Has good stature at 6-foot-1 and will need to continue adding weight to his lean frame. One of the best high school football players to come from South Florida in the last few cycles. Very polished in coverage, showing natural ability to stay in-phase with receivers on downfield routes. Has high-level ball skills, as seen in his ability as a wide receiver. Had a very strong sophomore season, catching 42 passes for 942 yards and 11 touchdowns along with three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. Will need to continue getting bigger and stronger while improving his top-end speed.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

CB Joshua Dobson

Transfer: Catawba Ridge (S.C.) to William Amos Hough (N.C.)

Scouting Summary: “Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability.” – Rivals National Scout, Cody Bellaire

QB Trae Taylor

Transfer: Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic to Omaha (NE) Millard South

Scouting Summary: “Well-rounded, polished signal caller with one of the stronger arms in the 2027 cycle. Measured at a shade under 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 9.25-inch hands prior to his senior season. Brings a combination of high-end arm talent and refinement to the table. Has a whippy release that uncoils quickly to generate fast arm action. Added arm strength in the off-season prior to his senior year. Can drive the football to all areas of the field with palpable zip. Rips throws out to the far hash and up the seam. Throws a tight spiral that cuts through the wind. Has proven to be accurate in multiple settings. Hyper-trained and plays with a good level of consistency as a passer. Passed for over 3,300 yards and 36 touchdowns against 5 interceptions as a junior. Tabbed as Rivals MVP at the Elite 11 Finals in the off-season prior to his senior season. Shows the ability to extend plays, but at his most comfortable when working from within structure. Improved rushing ability and overall athleticism from sophomore to junior year. Default arm slot is in the ¾ to side arm range. Level of improvement late in his high school career should be taken as a positive. Looks like one of the top quarterbacks in the cycle entering his senior season with the upside to develop into an early round draft pick.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

WR Nick Lennear

Transfer: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern to Miami (Fla.) Carol City

Scouting Summary: “Tremendous ball tracker with natural hands that possesses savvy body control in order to put himself in the best positions to attack the football. Smoother than twitchy athlete with natural route running ability to create space at every level of the field. A clean-hands catcher of the football, he rarely allows the football to get into his frame. Will need to continue physically developing and add mass to his leaner, athletic frame. Should be able to add explosiveness to his game as he adds strength to his lower half. Would like to see more from him after the catch, but he has the hands, route-running, and ability to reel in contested catches at an extremely high level. High floor prospect that can step into an immediate complementary role at the next level.” – Rivals National Scout, Cody Bellaire

WR Malachi Lee

Transfer: Chantilly (Va.) Westfield to Chantilly (Va.) Loudoun Sports Academy

The Skinny: Lee last season was easily one of the DMV’s brightest young wide receivers as he ended up hauling in 69 passes for 978 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns for Westfield. The 2028 standout also made an impact defensively, notching 57 total tackles and intercepting seven passes. The four-star receiver is the No. 45 overall prospect nationally, No. 8 WR and No. 1 in the state of Virginia of the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. Whether its playing offense or defense, Lee looks to be an impact player on either side of the ball for Loudoun Sports Academy, the No. 37th ranked team according to the Virginia High School Football Massey Rankings.

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night high school football action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.