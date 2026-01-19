Five-Star Guard Saniyah Hall Joins 2,000-Point Club
Five-star prospect Saniyah Hall became the latest member of the 2,000-point club in girls’ high school basketball after SPIRE Academy’s 63-44 victory over King’s Christian on January 16. The USC commit scored 27 points to reach the milestone.
The Ohio native started her high school basketball journey at Laurel in Shaker Heights. She became an Ohio Ms. Basketball finalist after averaging 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.2 steals, and 2.6 assists per game. Hall helped the Gators finish the 2022-23 season with an 18-7 record.
Hall elevated her game during the following season, averaging 25.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.4 steals, and three assists per game. She led Laurel to the 2023-24 state championship game, but the Gators lost to Purcell Marian 72-59.
After two years at Laurel, she transferred to Florida’s Montverde Academy and averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. Saniyah Hall and the Eagles finished that season with a 26-2 record.
For her senior year, Hall returned to Ohio to help build the SPIRE girls basketball program into a national powerhouse. In addition to that goal, she also gained prominence by signing a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand. Hall also announced her commitment to USC during the July 25 episode of ESPN’s NBA Today.
Beyond girls’ basketball, Hall has also represented the United States in international competitions. She won gold in the 2024 FIBA 3×3 Under-18 World Cup. The following year, Hall was a part of the gold-winning squad in the FIBA Under-19 Women’s World Cup and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Saniyah Hall is the highest-ranked girls’ basketball prospect among the Class of 2026 athletes with a 99.49 Rivals Industry Ranking. She chose the USC Trojans over South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Michigan State, among others.