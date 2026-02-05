Five-star PG Maddyn Greenway achieves 5,000-point milestone

Maddyn Greenway became only the fourth player in Minnesota high school basketball history to score 5,000 career points. The five-star point guard achieved the feat during Providence Academy’s 115-51 victory over Blake on January 30.

Entering the game, Greenway needed only five points to reach that impressive milestone. She easily collected the required points in the first quarter and finished with 37, slightly above her average of 34 points per game.

Following this game, Maddyn Greenway scored 41 points in the Lions’ victory over Rosemount on the last day of January 2026. This output gives her 5,071 career points, putting her past Braham’s Rebekah Dalman (5,060).

Dalman joined the 5,000-point club in 2013, the same year that Lakeview Christian Academy’s Anders Broman finished his boys basketball career with 5,119 points. Meanwhile, the state record belongs to Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein, who had 5,123 points as of their January 29 win against Pine City.

Greenway’s achievements this season earned her a McDonald’s All-American 2026 selection. She will be a part of the West team with other highly touted prospects Jerzy Robinson, Oliviyah Edwards, McKenna Woliczko, Trinity Jones, Brihanna Crittendon, Jacy Abii, Bella Flemmings, Addision Bjorn, Ashyln Koupal, Cydnee Bryant, and Aaliah Spaight.

After her high school basketball career, Maddyn Greenway will be joining the University of Kentucky. Her fellow Wildcats commits, Emily McDonald and Savvy Swords, will also play in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Meanwhile, Greenway and Providence Academy have a 16-3 record in the 2025 Minnesota high school basketball season. The Lions are on an 11-game winning streak, which they can maintain with a victory against Hill-Murray on February 6.

Last season, Maddyn Greenway and the Lions completed an undefeated 32-0 season, capped off with a win over Oehrlein and Crosby-Ironton in the Minnesota State High School League Class AA girls basketball state championship game.