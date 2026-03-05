Florida enrollee Will Griffin's younger brother heading to Jesuit (Fla.)

Like brother. … like brother?

Class of 2026 quarterback Will Griffin (now enrolled at Florida) played as a seventh and eighth grader at St. Petersburg Northside Christian School before heading to Tampa Jesuit for all four years of his high school football career. Class of 2030 quarterback Jack Griffin, will be taking the same exact path as his older brother took as he’s spent the last two seasons with the Mustangs.

According to multiple sources, the younger Griffin will be heading to play at Jesuit High School for his freshman season of high school football.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound quarterback played for a Northside Christian squad that went 7-4 last season and completed 174 of 265 passes for 2,950 yards and 27 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. As a seventh grader, Jack completed 6 of 11 passes for 48 yards.

Griffin last season had his most efficient season behind center, completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,534 yards, 37 touchdowns and only two picks. He also rushed for 296 yards and scored six times as he led the Tigers to the region final of the FHSAA Class 4A state playoffs.

Jesuit ended this past season finishing at No. 20 in the final 2025 Florida high school football rankings. The Tigers returns multiple future Division I, Power 4 talents, including 2027 four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson and fellow backer Tripp Keller.

More about Jesuit High School

Jesuit High School of Tampa is a Catholic, all-boys college preparatory school dedicated to forming young men intellectually, morally, and spiritually. Rooted in the Jesuit tradition, it emphasizes rigorous academics, leadership, and service to others. The school’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its strong athletics program, where students are encouraged to develop discipline, teamwork, and a competitive spirit. Jesuit High School consistently ranks among the top high schools in Florida.

