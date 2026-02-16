Florida High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 16

The Florida high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is in the midst of regional semifinal action as the quarterfinal round of the playoffs concluded last week around the corner for the Sunshine State.

Continuing to top the latest set of Florida high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings is the nationally ranked Montverde Academy, which is coming off a 68-62 win over La Lumiere School, and right behind them Prolific Prep The Crew, as the state’s second-ranked team is sitting with a record of 29-3. The Crew and Eagles has arguably the two most talented rosters in the country, but who else should we watch for out of Florida when it comes to the state’s top teams heading into the latter end of February?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 Florida high school boys basketball teams in the state of Indiana according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 16.

1. Montverde Academy Eagles (17-4)

Montverde Academy (17-4) rises to the top of this week’s rankings under the watch of Steve Turner, who is in his first season at the helm of the program as the Eagles have remained one of the country’s best high school boys basketball programs. Though the Eagles have dropped a few games so far, all four have come against some of the most elite teams in the country in Dynamic Prep (TX), Wasatch Academy (UT), No. 2 Link Academy (MO) and No. 4 Southeastern Prep. Montverde Academy closes out the regular season slate with games against The St. James Academy (Va.), Christ School (NC) and Tennessee Collegiate Academy.

2. Prolific Prep The Crew (29-3)

Prolific Prep (29-3) was once based out Napa, California before moving their operations to Fort Lauderdale ahead of the 2025-26 season. Nothing has changed since heading to the Sunshine State as The Crew has only lost three games this season, with a loss to nationally ranked Dynamic Prep (TX), No. 2 Montverde Academy and Tennessee Collegiate Academy, respectively. Prolific Prep features a star-studded cast of players on this season’s team, which it includes 5-star Plus Bruce Branch III and five-stars Caleb Holt, Nasir Anderson. The Crew has games left against Wesley Christian and West Oaks Academy.

3. Calvary Christian Academy Eagles (18-1)

Checking in at No. 3 in our latest Florida high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings is the Calvary Christian Academy Eagles (18-1). The Eagles have raced through the first 16 games of the season looking more and more like the favorite in Florida’s Class 3A classification. Calvary Christian Academy’s only loss this season came against the No. 2 nationally ranked Paul VI Catholic (Va.) at the City of Palms tournament down in Fort Myers. The Eagles are led by the superb play of 6-foot-7 forward Collin Paul, who is committed to Florida State. Calvary Christian opened up the FHSAA playoffs with a 78-22 region quarterfinal win over Bishop Verot and will take on Cardinal Newman in the semifinals.

4. Southeastern Prep Falcons (23-7)

Right on the heels of many top national high school boys basketball teams is that of the Southeastern Prep Falcons (23-7), which have looked every bit of the part as an elite team. Of the seven losses Southeastern Prep has taken this season, two came against No. 3 Columbus and Dynamic Prep (TX) by a combined seven-point margin. The Falcons feature a bevy of talent in the frontcourt, with 5-star Plus power forward C.J. Rosser and 7-foot center Obinna Ekezie Jr. Southeastern Prep’s lone game on the slate is against West Oaks Academy on Feb. 27.

5. Columbus Explorers (20-6)

The Columbus Explorers (20-6) as they’ve shown they’ll remain a cog in the national rankings and are the favorites to win Florida’s Class 7A once again. The roster is filled with Division I talent, led by five-star small forward Miami hurricanes commit Caleb Gaskins. The Explorers have played plenty of the powerhouses from other states as they recently took part in the City of Palms tourney in Fort Myers. Columbus only six losses have come to Dynamic Prep (TX), The Principia School (MO), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), St. John Bosco (Calif.) and twice to Sierra Canyon (Calif.), respectively. The Explorers opened up the FHSAA Class 7A region quarterfinals with a 75-41 win over Doral Academy and next up will face Western in the semis.

Massey Ratings Florida High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. IMG Academy Ascenders (20-11)

7. Lake Highland Prep Highlanders (27-2)

8. St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (22-4)

9. North Broward Prep Eagles (21-2)

10. Andrew Jackson Tigers (26-1)

11. Riviera Prep Bulldogs (17-9)

12. Providence Stallions (24-3)

13. Villages Charter School Buffalo (18-7)

14. Saint Andrew’s School Scots (21-4)

15. Academy of Central Florida Golden Bulls (9-5)

16. NSU University School Sharks (19-4)

17. Pembroke Pines Charter Jaguars (18-6)

18. Oak Ridge Pioneers (17-9)

19. The Rock School Lions (13-6)

20. Coral Glades Jaguars (20-7)

21. Impact Christian Academy Lions (19-4)

22. Edgewater Eagles (20-9)

23. DME Academy Lakers (13-7)

24. Olympia Titans (16-9)

25. Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs (19-6)