The Florida high school boys basketball 2025-26 season is in the second half of the campaign as district tournaments will take place starting in February.

Continuing to lead the way in Florida high school boys basketball is the Prolific Prep The Crew, as the country’s most talented team is sitting with a record of 18-2. The Crew has formed arguably the most talented roster in the land, but who else should we watch for out of Florida when it comes to the state’s top teams heading into the middle of January?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 Florida high school boys basketball teams in the state of Indiana according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 13.

1. Prolific Prep The Crew (18-2)

Prolific Prep (18-2) was once based out Napa, California before moving their operations to Fort Lauderdale ahead of the 2025-26 season. The Crew remains a national powerhouse, whether they’re on the west or east coast as they have only lost two games this season, with a loss to No. 3 Montverde Academy and Tennessee Collegiate Academy, respectively. Prolific Prep features a star-studded cast of players on this season’s team, which it includes 5-star Plus Bruce Branch III and five-stars Caleb Holt, Nasir Anderson. A matchup we’re eyeing is the Jan. 19 meeting with Dynamic Prep (TX).

2. Montverde Academy Eagles (7-3)

Montverde Academy (7-3) is beginning to play its best basketball under the watch of Steve Turner, who is in his first season at the helm of the program as the Eagles have remained one of the country’s best high school boys basketball programs. Though the Eagles have dropped three games so far, all three have come against some of the most elite teams in the country in Dynamic Prep (TX), Wasatch Academy (UT) and No. 4 Southeastern Prep. Back to back home victories over IMG Academy and Villages Charter School were impressive as the Eagles head into this week’s Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

3. Columbus Explorers (11-4)

Life after the Boozer brothers has gone just fine for the Columbus Explorers (11-4) as they’ve shown they’ll remain a cog in the national rankings with the team they bring back. The roster is filled with Division I talent, led by five-star small forward Miami hurricanes commit Caleb Gaskins. The Explorers have played plenty of the powerhouses from other states as they recently took part in the City of Palms tourney in Fort Myers. Columbus only four losses have come to Dynamic Prep (TX), The Principia School (MO), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) and Sierra Canyon (Calif.), respectively.

4. Southeastern Prep Falcons (15-6)

Right on the heels of many top national high school boys basketball teams is that of the Southeastern Prep Falcons, which have looked every bit of the part as an elite team. Of the four losses Southeastern Prep has taken this season, two came against No. 3 Columbus and Dynamic Prep (TX) by a combined seven-point margin. The Falcons (15-6) feature a bevy of talent in the frontcourt, with 5-star Plus power forward C.J. Rosser and 7-foot center Obinna Ekezie Jr. The Falcons are another team in these rankings that will be taking part in the Hoophall Classic and will face The Newman School (Mass.) on Saturday.

5. Calvary Christian Academy Eagles (10-1)

Rounding out the Top 5 of our Florida high school boys basketball rankings is the Calvary Christian Academy Eagles (10-1). The Eagles have raced through the first 11 games of the season looking more and more like the favorite in Florida’s Class 3A classification. Calvary Christian Academy’s only loss came against the No. 2 nationally ranked Paul VI Catholic (Va.) at the City of Palms tournament down in Fort Myers. The Eagles are led by the superb play of 6-foot-7 forward Collin Paul, who is committed to Florida State.

Massey Ratings Florida High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. IMG Academy Ascenders (16-8)

7. St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (14-3)

8. North Broward Prep Eagles (15-1)

9. Lake Highland Prep Highlanders (16-2)

10. Andrew Jackson Tigers (18-1)

11. Riviera Prep Bulldogs (11-7)

12. Bartow Yellow Jackets (16-1)

13. Pembroke Pines Charter Jaguars (12-4)

14. Saint Andrew’s School Scots (13-2)

15. The Rock School Lions (8-2)

16. Villages Charter School Buffalo (11-5)

17. NSU University School Sharks (12-2)

18. Impact Christian Academy Lions (16-2)

19. Oak Ridge Pioneers (12-7)

20. Sagemont Prep Lions (13-5)

21. Evans Trojans (14-4)

22. Providence Stallions (14-3)

23. Olympia Titans (12-5)

24. Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs (13-3)

25. Miami Palmetto Panthers (13-3)

How to Follow Florida High School Boys Basketball

For Florida high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.