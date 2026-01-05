Florida High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 5

The Florida high school boys basketball upcoming 2025-26 season like others across the country, is in full swing as the winter sports seasons have commenced heading into the new year.

Topping the first set of Florida high school boys basketball is the Prolific Prep The Crew, as the country’s most talented team is sitting with a record of 18-2. The Crew has formed arguably the most talented roster in the land, but who else should we watch for out of Florida when it comes to the state’s top teams?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here's a look at the top 25 Florida high school boys basketball teams according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 5.

1. Prolific Prep The Crew (18-2)

Prolific Prep (18-2) was once based out Napa, California before moving their operations to Fort Lauderdale ahead of the 2025-26 season. The Crew remains a national powerhouse, whether they’re on the west or east coast as they have only lost two games this season, with a loss to No. 3 Montverde Academy and Tennessee Collegiate Academy, respectively. Prolific Prep features a star-studded cast of players on this season’s team, which it includes 5-star Plus Bruce Branch III and five-stars Caleb Holt, Nasir Anderson. A matchup we’re eyeing is the Jan. 19 meeting with Dynamic Prep (TX).

2. Columbus Explorers (10-3)

Life after the Boozer brothers has gone just fine for the Columbus Explorers (10-3) as they’ve shown they’ll remain a cog in the national rankings with the team they bring back. The roster is filled with Division I talent, led by five-star small forward Miami hurricanes commit Caleb Gaskins. The Explorers have played plenty of the powerhouses from other states as they recently took part in the City of Palms tourney in Fort Myers. Columbus only three losses have come to Dynamic Prep (TX), The Principia School (MO) and Sierra Canyon (Calif.), respectively.

3. Montverde Academy Eagles (4-3)

Nothing has changed at Montverde Academy (4-3) with Steve Turner now at the helm of the program as the Eagles remain one of the country’s best high school boys basketball programs. Though the Eagles have dropped three games so far, all three have come against some of the most elite teams in the country in Dynamic Prep (TX), Wasatch Academy (UT) and No. 4 Southeastern Prep. One of the top high school boys basketball games in the country this week is when Montverde Academy hosts No. 6 ranked IMG Academy in a battle of two Florida powers.

4. Southeastern Prep Falcons (14-4)

Right on the heels of many top national high school boys basketball teams is that of the Southeastern Prep Falcons, which have looked every bit of the part as an elite team. Of the four losses Southeastern Prep has taken this season, two came against No. 2 Columbus and Dynamic Prep (TX) by a combined seven-point margin. The Falcons (14-4) feature a bevy of talent in the frontcourt, with 5-star Plus power forward C.J. Rosser and 7-foot center Obinna Ekezie Jr.

5. Calvary Christian Academy Eagles (9-1)

Rounding out the Top 5 of our Florida high school boys basketball rankings is the Calvary Christian Academy Eagles (9-1). The Eagles have raced through the first 10 games of the season looking more and more like the favorite in Florida’s Class 3A classification. Calvary Christian Academy’s only loss came against the No. 2 nationally ranked Paul VI Catholic (Va.) at the City of Palms tournament down in Fort Myers. The Eagles are led by the superb play of 6-foot-7 forward Collin Paul, who is committed to Florida State.

Massey Ratings Florida High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. IMG Academy Ascenders (15-7)

7. St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (12-3)

8. North Broward Prep Eagles (14-1)

9. Lake Highland Prep Highlanders (13-2)

10. Saint Andrew’s School Scots (11-1)

11. Riviera Prep Bulldogs (10-6)

12. Andrew Jackson Tigers (15-1)

13. Pembroke Pines Charter Jaguars (10-3)

14. Bartow Yellow Jackets (14-1)

15. The Rock School Lions (5-0)

16. Central Pointe Christian Academy White Tigers (11-5)

17. Villages Charter School Buffalo (10-4)

18. Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs (12-2)

19. Olympia Titans (11-4)

20. Sagemont Prep Lions (12-4)

21. Oak Ridge Pioneers (8-6)

22. Impact Christian Academy Lions (13-2)

23. Edgewater Eagles (11-5)

24. Academy of Central Florida Golden Bulls (4-2)

25. Providence Stallions (12-3)

