Florida High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 18

The Florida high school boys basketball 2025-26 saw the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championships take place last week, with eight champions crowned after the event took place in Jacksonville at the University of North Florida.

Taking the No. 1 spot of the latest set of Florida high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings is the nationally ranked Prolific Prep The Crew, with the Montverde Academy Eagles coming in second place right behind them and both teams were selected by the Chipotle Nationals next month in Fishers, Indiana. The Crew and Eagles have arguably the two most talented rosters in the country, but who else should we watch for out of Florida when it comes to the state’s top teams heading into the latter end of February?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the latest top 25 Florida high school boys basketball teams in the state according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Mar. 18.

1. Prolific Prep The Crew (36-3)

Prolific Prep (36-3) was once based out Napa, California before moving their operations to Fort Lauderdale ahead of the 2025-26 season. Nothing has changed since heading to the Sunshine State as The Crew has only lost three games this season, with a loss to nationally ranked Dynamic Prep (TX), No. 2 Montverde Academy and Tennessee Collegiate Academy, respectively. Prolific Prep features a star-studded cast of players on this season’s team, which it includes 5-star Plus Bruce Branch III and five-stars Caleb Holt, Nasir Anderson. The Crew were selected to participate in the 2026 Chipotle Nationals.

2. Calvary Christian Academy Eagles (22-1)

Checking in at No. 2 in our latest Florida high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings is the Calvary Christian Academy Eagles (22-1). The Eagles won Florida’s Class 3A state championship and soundly defeated Villages Charter School, 87-51. Calvary Christian Academy’s only loss this season came against the No. 2 nationally ranked Paul VI Catholic (Va.) at the City of Palms tournament down in Fort Myers. The Eagles are led by the superb play of 6-foot-7 forward Collin Paul, who is committed to Florida State. Calvary Christian opened up the FHSAA playoffs with a 78-22 region quarterfinal win over Bishop Verot and will take on Cardinal Newman in the semifinals. The Eagles won their five playoff games by an average of 35.2 points per game.

3. Montverde Academy Eagles (21-6)

Montverde Academy (21-6) drops to the third spot in this week’s rankings as they were selected for the Chipotle Nationals under the watch of first-year head coach Steve Turner. Though the Eagles have dropped a few games so far, all four have come against some of the most elite teams in the country in Dynamic Prep (TX), Wasatch Academy (UT), No. 2 Link Academy (MO) and No. 4 Southeastern Prep. Montverde Academy ended up losing a heartbreaker to Bella Vista College Preparatory School, 69-65, at the EYBL Scholastic playoffs.

4. Southeastern Prep Falcons (26-7)

Right on the heels of many top national high school boys basketball teams is that of the Southeastern Prep Falcons (26-7), which have looked every bit of the part as an elite team. Of the seven losses Southeastern Prep has taken this season, two came against No. 3 Columbus and Dynamic Prep (TX) by a combined seven-point margin. The Falcons feature a bevy of talent in the frontcourt, with 5-star Plus power forward C.J. Rosser and 7-foot center Obinna Ekezie Jr.

5. Columbus Explorers (24-6)

The Columbus Explorers (24-6) as they’ve shown they’ll remain a cog in the national rankings and won a fourth straight Florida’s Class 7A state championship when they narrowly defeated Sarasota. The roster is filled with Division I talent, led by five-star small forward Miami hurricanes commit Caleb Gaskins. The Explorers have played plenty of the powerhouses from other states as they recently took part in the City of Palms tourney in Fort Myers. Columbus only six losses have come to Dynamic Prep (TX), The Principia School (MO), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), St. John Bosco (Calif.) and twice to Sierra Canyon (Calif.), respectively.

Massey Ratings Florida High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (26-4)

7. IMG Academy Ascenders (21-11)

8. Lake Highland Prep Highlanders (28-3)

9. Providence Stallions (28-3)

10. Villages Charter School Buffalo (21-8)

11. Academy of Central Florida Golden Bulls (12-5)

12. Pembroke Pines Charter Jaguars (22-6)

13. Riviera Prep Bulldogs (17-10)

14. North Broward Prep Eagles (21-3)

15. Andrew Jackson Tigers (28-2)

16. Saint Andrew’s School Scots (22-5)

17. Oak Ridge Pioneers (19-10)

18. NSU University School Sharks (20-5)

19. The Rock School Lions (13-6)

20. Coral Glades Jaguars (21-8)

21. Suncoast Chargers (25-5)

22. DME Academy Lakers (14-8)

23. Evans Trojans (23-8)

24. Olympia Titans (17-10)

25. Bartow Yellow Jackets (24-6)