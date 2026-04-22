Florida high school dismisses head football coach 4 days before spring practice begins

Land O’ Lakes (Fla.) Sunlake High School football program is set to begin spring practice on Monday, April 27. When Wednesday started, Jay Fulmer was still the head coach, but today was informed he would no longer be overseeing the team.

According to multiple sources, Fulmer has been dismissed as the head football coach of the Sunlake Seahawks. Fulmer, who is just three victories short of 100 wins for his coaching career, coached the team the last three seasons, compiling an overall record of 9-21 from 2023 to 2025.

Sunlake High School has already posted the head coaching football job via the Pasco County Schools website.

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No other details have merged on why Sunlake has parted ways with Fulmer as the Seahawks are now just four days away from starting spring football practice on Monday. The Seahawks are scheduled to play St. Petersburg (Fla.) Gibbs in a spring game on May 22.

Fulmer has gone 56-87 in his 14 seasons between Sunlake, New Port Richey (Fla.) Gulf and New Port Richey (Fla.) Ridgewood, leading the Buccaneers to the playoffs in 2006 and 2008. The Kentucky transplant won 41 games while coaching high school football in the Bluegrass State before moving to Florida in 2005.

The Seahawks have seen a lot of turnover at the football head coaching position since program’s founder, Bill Browning, stepped away after the 2018 season. Browning led the Seahawks for 13 seasons posting a record of 73-53, which included seven winning campaigns and four postseason berths.

Since Browning last led Sunlake, the school has had five different head coaches in Fulmer, Allen Suber, Trey Burdick, John Gilmore and BJ Hall, who is now the lead man at Zephyrhills Christian Academy.

Sunlake in 2025 finished with a 4-6 record and as the state’s No. 365 ranked team, according to the final Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

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