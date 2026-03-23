Florida High School Football: Anclote releases schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Florida high school football is seeing a number of teams all over the state release their 2026 schedules and next up are the Anclote Sharks of Holiday, Florida. The Sharks are under the watch of third-year head coach Jason Schmachtenberger, who looks to turn around a program that the last time finished above the .500 mark in 2017.

Anclote finished the 2025 season at 1-9 and it’s the fourth one-win campaign in the program’s history. The Sharks have struggled in the last several years as a football program, winning only four games between 2021-25. The top returner for the team is Class of 2027 athlete Devin Schafer, who totaled over 500 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

The full Anclote 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 14 – Hollins, 7:30 p.m. – Preseason game

Aug. 21 – Tenoroc, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 – Gateway Charter, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 4 – at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 11 – Seminole, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 18 – at Canterbury School, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 25 – at Countryside, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Gibbs, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at Dunedin, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at Tarpon Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Citrus, 7:30 p.m.

The Sharks ended this past season with a 1-9 record and finished ranked No. 542 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.