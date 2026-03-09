Florida High School Football: Boone names Charles Sprenkel new head coach
Boone (Fla.) has named Charles Sprenkel the 12th head football coach in program history.
Sprenkel was the Braves’ offensive line coach and is now replacing former longtime coach Andy Johnson, who resigned earlier this year after 14 seasons at the helm. Boone won 81 games under Johnson.
Boone is coming off a 10-2 season in 2025. That included a 9-0 start to the campaign. The Braves finished as the No. 62 team in the Sunshine State, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.
The Orlando program found victory in multiple ways last fall, racking up their fair share of blowouts while also finding ways to win four one-score games. The Braves ended up averaging just over 34 points per game while allowing an average of just 19 points per game.
The Boone defense pitched a shutout in back-to-back games to notch wins No. 8 and No. 9 in the regular season. Its first defeat came at the hands of Edgewater and it was Deland that rolled to a win in the second round of the playoffs.
This story will be updated.
For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.