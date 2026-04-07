Florida high school football: Boone reveals 2026 schedule

The Boone Braves improved from a 5-5 record in 2024 to a 10-2 finish in the 2025 Florida high school football season. Unfortunately, that momentum ended with a disappointing 65-17 loss to DeLand. However, the Braves are hoping to build from that breakthrough season and possibly go deeper into the state playoffs in Charles Sprenkel’s first season as head coach.

Before revisiting those lofty aspirations, the Braves must dominate their 2026 regular-season schedule. As shared on their official X account, Boone will play 11 games, including six at home. The Braves will begin their 2026 campaign by hosting Dr. Phillips and Apopka in consecutive weeks. Boone will also host East River, Timber Creek, and Horizon from late September to early October.

Meanwhile, the Braves will travel to Evans after their first two home games. They will also visit Jones, Hagerty, Ocoee, and Edgewater. Boone will have rematches against five opponents, including three district games. The Braves won four of these five games, losing only to Edgewater.

August 14 – versus Dr. Phillips (Kickoff Classic)

August 21 – versus Apopka

August 28 – at Evans

September 4 – bye week

September 10 – at Jones

September 18 – versus East River

September 25 – versus Timber Creek (district game)

October 2 – versus Horizon (homecoming)

October 9 – at Hagerty (district game)

October 16 – at Ocoee

October 23 – versus Winter Park (district game)

October 30 – at Edgewater

Florida high school football fans can now stay updated on scores from around the nation more easily than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This all-in-one resource gives you real-time updates and final scores from all over the state, so you’ll never miss a thing. The Rivals High School Scoreboard is the best place to keep up with all the high school football action in Florida, from exciting endings to outstanding plays.