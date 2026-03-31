Florida High School Football: Branford reveals 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Up in the rural North Florida region of the the state, Branford (Fla.) will enter a new era of high school football as they have recently released their upcoming 2026 schedule and also who their next lead man of the program will be.

The Buccaneers hired Coffee (Ga.) assistant Will Dettor as the program’s next head football coach recently as they look to turn around their fortunes in the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA). Dettor takes over a Branford program from previous coach Tim Clark that have averaged around seven wins per season since the 2017 campaign. The former Lake Weir (Fla.) head coach now will lead the Buccaneers through a transition, going from the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) to the SSAA this upcoming 2026 season.

The full Branford 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 14 – at Aucilla Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 – Eagle’s View Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 – at Wewahitchka, 7 p.m.

Sep. 4 – at Bell, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 11 – Oak Hall School, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 18 – Port St. Joe, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 25 – Crescent City, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 – at St Joseph Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Trenton, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

The Buccaneers finished with a 7-4 record and ranked as the No. 352, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.