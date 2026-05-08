Florida High School Football: Cardinal Gibbons reveals 2026 slate

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in South Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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The three-time state champion Fort Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs became the latest team from the Sunshine State to release their 2026 schedule, which features many top flight programs from the region. Among the two games that stand out are against nationally ranked Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep and Hollywood (FL) McArthur, both teams that reached states in 2025.

Cardinal Gibbons is slated to bring back plenty of talent to the proverbial table as 2027 four-star tight end Demarcus Deroche returns after hauling in 12 passes for 126 yards and seven touchdowns for the Chiefs.

The full Cardinal Gibbons 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – at Titusville (FL), 6 p.m. – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – at Hollywood (FL) Miramar

Aug. 28 – Hollywood (FL) McArthur

Sep. 4 – Pompano Beach (FL) Monarch

Sep. 10 – Coconut Creek (FL)

Sep. 18 – Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep

Sep. 25 – Fort Lauderdale (FL) Plantation

Oct. 1 – Fort Lauderdale (FL) Dillard

Oct. 9 – at Fort Lauderdale (FL) Stranahan

Oct. 16 – at Pembroke Pines (FL) Charles W Flanagan

Oct. 30 – Fort Lauderdale (FL) Piper

The Chiefs ended this past season with a 11-4 record and finished ranked No. 55 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Cardinal Gibbons High School

Cardinal Gibbons High School, located in Fort Lauderdale, FL, is a private, Roman Catholic high school known for its commitment to academic excellence and character development. The school offers a comprehensive curriculum, including a wide range of extracurricular activities and sports. Cardinal Gibbons emphasizes a strong sense of community, spiritual growth, and preparation for college and beyond.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.