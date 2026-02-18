High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next up out of the Sunshine State to unveil who they will play for the 2026 high school football season is the Choctawhatchee Indians, which made a run to the FHSAA’s Class 4A state semifinals, losing to eventual champion Plantation American Heritage. The Indians, coached by head coach Frank Beasley, were the best team out of the Florida Panhandle and put together another difficult schedule, which includes seven teams that reached the postseason last year.

🚨 SCHEDULE DROP🚨

7 Playoff Qualifiers

1 State Semifinalist

1 State Champion



Out-of-district opponents went 41–15 last season.



We don’t duck smoke — we run toward it. #GATA #110RACETRACKRD pic.twitter.com/2oDUNeODI7 — Frank Beasley (@Beasley__F) February 18, 2026

Looking at the Choctawhatchee schedule, the Indians will face multiple teams from the state of Alabama, including the 2025 Class 7A state champion Thompson Warriors and the Auburn Tigers. Notably, Beasley’s bunch will open the season up on a Thursday night (Aug. 20) when they travel to Panama City to face A. Crawford Mosley.

Choctawhatchee High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 14 – Bay – preseason game

Aug. 20 – at A. Crawford Mosley

Aug. 28 – Auburn (Ala.)

Sep. 4 – at Pace

Sep. 11 – at Escambia

Sep. 18 – Niceville

Sep. 25 – at Milton

Oct. 9 – at Fort Walton Beach

Oct. 16 – Booker T. Washington

Oct. 23 – Gulf Breeze

Oct. 29 – at Thompson (Ala.)

The Indians ended this past season with a 12-2 record and finished ranked No. 23 in the state according to the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Choctawhatchee High School

Camden County High School, located in Kingsland, Georgia, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Camden County’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.