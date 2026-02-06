Florida high school football coach apologizes for profanity-filled message

A Florida high school football coach has issued an apology following an investigation by Orange County Public Schools, according to a News 6 report.

Kit Hill, who was the offensive coordinator for Winter Park (Fla.) in 2025, apologized for comments he made in a profanity-filled group text sent to his players about rival Timber Creek (Fla.), per a Orange County Public Schools professional standards report.

Hill issued the following apology regarding his comments made towards Timber Creek:

“At no point did I intend any disrespect or harm toward Timber Creek High School, its students, faculty, administration, or parents. My comments were meant to encourage our team and maintain the spirit of the rivalry, not to cause negative attention or reflect poorly on Winter Park High School or our football program. I deeply regret that my actions have resulted in unintended consequences.”

News 6 received the Orange County Public Schools professional standards investigation report, which revealed the profanity-filled group text message that was sent by Hill to his players ahead of the Florida high school football matchup with Timber Creek. Winter Park lost the Oct. 24 meeting in a 41-3 decision.

The following is what Hill said in the group text message sent to players, obtained by News 6:

“Side note — I hate going to their ___ hole field, I hate walking through their ____ hole stands and by their ___ hole students, parents and fans… I hate they make us ride out there to beat their ___. They should come to us every year so we don’t have to go all the way out to that inbred ___ hole dump of a place!”

Per the report, Orange County Public Schools has officially closed the case and Hill has been disciplined.

The Wildcats ended up finishing this past season with a 6-5 record and as the No. 88 ranked team in the state, according to the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

