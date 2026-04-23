Florida high school football coach reprimanded for improper NIL deals

According to a CBS12 report, Santaluces Community High School head football coach Hector Clavijo III has been reprimanded by the Palm Beach County School District’s Office with a written warning that if disobeyed could lead to dismissal.

The report states that failure to comply with the district directives could be considered insubordination and lead to result in further discipline, including termination. Clavijo explained at a pre-determination meeting that he apologized for the situation, stating he wasn’t aware of the rules and and no training, per the report.

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Factoring in Clavijo’s lack of knowledge regarding the rules, the district decided to hand the Santaluces head football coach the written reprimand, according to the investigation report.

The Palm Beach Post reported earlier this month that a Florida high school football player had paid Clavijo at least $7,000 as part of a Name, Image and Likeness contract negotiation. The Palm Beach County School District’s Office of Inspector General found that Clavijo “exploited his relationship with the student athlete” and accepted $7,000, with $5,000 coming via bank transfer and $2,000 via Zelle, from a student-athlete he coached/taught in exchange for acting as an unlicensed NIL agent/negotiator.

The NIL negotiating deal is a violation of state law, county district policy, and Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Bylaw 9.9, following a July 2025 complaint. FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon confirmed with Rivals that there’s currently an ongoing investigation looking into the potential violation.

FHSAA NIL Prohibition (Bylaw 9.9)

No school employee, athletic staff member, or representative of a school’s athletic interests (boosters) may engage in NIL representation.

What isn’t clear at this time is how the FHSAA, which is currently looking into the situation, will handle now that the Palm Beach County School District’s Office has disciplined Clavijo. Rivals attempted to reach Damon on Thursday afternoon, but was unsuccessful.

Clavijo has seen plenty of success when it comes to coaching Florida high school football as he led Champagnat Catholic (Fla.) to FHSAA state championships in 2017, 2019, and 2020. Since taking on the Santaluces job back in December of 2021, Clavijo has compiled an overall record of 30-14 over the course of four seasons at the helm.

The Chiefs finished last season with a 6-4 record and ranked as the No. 180, according to the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

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