Florida high school football coach responds to allegations of rule violations

A Florida high school football head coach responded to allegations by an anonymous parent of violating Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) rules, according to a report by the Orlando Sentinel’s Chris Hays.

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Orlando (FL) Lake Nona head football coach David Aubrey spoke to the outlet regarding an anonymous parent sent a letter to the FHSAA citing multiple rules violations by the program. The letter cited allegations of recruiting violations and impermissible benefits, which Aubrey dismissed to the Sentinel.

“I think when you are doing really good things, bad things are bound to try to take over, but I believe in God and I believe God takes care of all. I’m a man of integrity, I’m a man of character and I really focus on working with young men,” Aubrey said to the Orlando Sentinel. “We have a very strong Pop Warner community and a very strong youth program. A lot of those kids come from other places to play for us because Lake Nona Youth Sports does a phenomenal job in developing the culture and developing success.”

Lake Nona improved immensely last season as the Lions finished 8-4 as they now look to take the next step under the watch of Aubrey. Aubrey’s took the field this past week for Florida high school football spring action and defeated Orlando (FL) Boone, 21-0.

The Lions are slated to have plenty of talent back on both sides of the ball as Lake Nona features Class of 2028 quarterback Elijah Nickerson, who threw for 684 yards and five touchdowns last season on offense at Winter Park.

“We don’t have only Lake Nona kids. We have kids that come from Apopka, kids from St. Cloud, kids from Harmony that play for us,” Aubrey added in the report. “We’re doing the right things here in the community, but when you are dealing with a massive group of people, somebody is bound to be upset. I don’t take that personal. I know I’m doing a good job.”

When you are dealing with kids, some parents and kids feel left out because some kids advance faster than others. That’s kind of what you gotta deal with. I get it. I’m a parent. I totally understand, but I’ve been in this profession for a long time, and it’s bound to happen.”

Lake Nona won its first playoff game in program history last year, going 8-4 on the season and finished as the state’s No. 143rd ranked team, according to the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

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