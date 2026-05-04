Florida high school football coach steps down during spring practices

Though most of the Florida high school football head coaching openings are filled around the state, there’s still some popping up this spring while practices are taking place. The latest coming from the Northeast Florida region of the state.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

According to an announcement via social media, Antwan Nicholas announced that he’s stepping down as Jacksonville (FL) Riverside head football coach on Monday. The Generals are currently in the midst of spring ball practices as Nicholas steps away from the team.

“With a heavy heart I announce my resignation as head football coach at my alma mater, formerly Lee High School now Riverside High School,” Nicholas said in his Facebook announcement. “This program, these young men, and this community have meant everything to me. I’m grateful for every player, coach, administrator, and supporter who poured into what we built together. It was never about one person-it was always about US.”

I want to thank our Athletic Director Bloxom-Johnson, Principal Feagin, Mr. Koek and everyone that supported me and the program because it is truly a collective effort.”

Nicholas’ best season leading Riverside came in 2023 when the team went 9-3, but have fallen off the last couple of years, winning just seven games. The Generals are currently slated to take on Ponte Vedra on May 21st in a spring game.

In 2025, Riverside posted a 3-8 record and ranked as the No. 185 program in the state, according to the final Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Riverside High School

Riverside High School, located in Jacksonville, Florida, is known for its strong academic programs and diverse student body. The school offers a range of extracurricular activities, including a robust athletics program. The “Generals” compete in various sports, with football and basketball being particularly prominent. The school fosters a competitive spirit and emphasizes both academic and athletic excellence among its students.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.