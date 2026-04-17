Florida High School Football: Cocoa releases 2026 schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and one area that has become a breeding ground for college prospects is the North Suncoast, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next up from the Sunshine State to announce their 2026 high school football schedule for the fall is Cocoa High School. The Tigers are coming off their first season not winning a state championship since 2021 and will be going into the 2026 with a new head coach as well.

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Ryan Schneider stepped down as the head football coach of the 7-time state champion Tigers during the off-season. Schneider had guided the team to three straight state titles from 2022-24. Schneider never had a losing season under his watch, recording five double-digit victory seasons and winning state titles in 2022 (2S), 2023 (2S) and 2024 (2A).

Nate Hooks was named as the program’s new head coach over the off-season after spending time previously as the team’s quarterbacks coach and is an alum of Cocoa.

The full Cocoa 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 14 – at Melbourne – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – Merritt Island

Aug. 28 – Fort Pierce Central

Sep. 4 – at Newberry

Sep. 18 – at Eau Gallie

Sep. 25 – Heritage

Oct. 2 – at The First Academy

Oct. 9 – St. Lucie West Centennial

Oct. 16 – at Space Coast

Oct. 23 – Raines

Oct. 30 – Rockledge

Cocoa finished this past 2025 season with a 8-5 record and reached the Class 2A state semifinals, falling to eventual champion Cardinal Mooney, 40-0. The Tigers ended up finishing as the No. 52 ranked team in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Cocoa High School

Cocoa High School, located in Cocoa, Florida, is a notable public school recognized for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Cocoa’s athletic teams are highly competitive, often achieving state-level success. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.