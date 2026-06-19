Florida High School Football: Dunbar reveals 2026 schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the Southwest Florida region (Collier and Lee counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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There’s not many teams that year in and year consistently churn out competitive high school football teams out of the Southwest Florida region, but the Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar Fighting Tigers have rolled out some of the top squads out of the 239. The Tigers head into the 2026 high school football season with one of their most talented teams in years as they set their sights on another competitive fall campaign.

Dunbar recently released their schedule for the fall, which includes Class 4A state semifinalist Port Charlotte on Sep. 11 and another road trip the following week against a always talented Spruce Creek bunch. The Tigers bring back multiple key players on offense, including quarterback Brandon Seabrook (1,848 yards, 20 touchdowns) and wide receiver Andre Moss (815 yards, 13 touchdowns).

The full Dunbar 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included in every game.

Aug. 14 – at Riverdale (Fla.), 7:30 p.m. – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – Cypress Lake (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 – at North Fort Myers (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 3 – Cape Coral (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Port Charlotte (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 18 – at Spruce Creek (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 25 – Fort Myers (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 – Lehigh Senior (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 – Mariner (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – South Fort Myers (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – at Gibbs (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Dunbar last season went 7-4 and reached the Class 4A playoffs, finishing ranked No. 155 according to the 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Ratings.

More about Dunbar High School

“Dunbar High School in Fort Myers, Florida, is dedicated to fostering academic excellence and personal growth. With a robust athletics program, the school provides students with opportunities to excel in sports and develop teamwork and leadership skills. The Tigers compete in various sports including football and basketball, and the school emphasizes both academic and athletic achievements.”