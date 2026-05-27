Florida High School Football: East Lake unveils 2026 slate

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the Tampa Bay region (Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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One of the Tampa Bay area’s most consistent teams out of the Pinellas County region has been the Tarpon Springs (Fla.) East Lake Eagles, under the watch of head coach Bob Hudson. The Eagles recently released their 2026 high school football schedule, featuring many of Pinellas County’s top teams as East Lake heads into a new district this fall.

East Lake is slated to return one of the area’s top returning running backs when it comes to yardage in 2027 Brian Ford, who rushed for 1,141 yards and scored 13 touchdowns last year.

The full East Lake 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – at St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood

Aug. 21 – Clearwater (Fla.)

Aug. 28 – at Pinellas Park (Fla.)

Sep. 4 – at Seminole (Fla.) Osceola

Sep. 11 – at Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

Sep. 18 – Tarpon Springs (Fla.)

Sep. 25 – New Port Richey (Fla.) James W. Mitchell

Oct. 9 – at Largo (Fla.)

Oct. 16 – Palm Harbor University (Fla.)

Oct. 23 – Tampa (Fla.) Sickles

Oct. 30 – at Clearwater (Fla.) Countryside

The Eagles ended this past season with a 8-3 record and finishing at No. 131 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings

More about East Lake High School

East Lake High School, located in Tarpon Springs, Florida, is known for its strong academic performance, competitive athletics, and vibrant arts programs. Home of the Eagles, ELHS fosters excellence in education while promoting leadership and community involvement. With a focus on college and career readiness, East Lake provides students with a wide range of opportunities to succeed both in the classroom and beyond.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.