Florida High School Football: Fernandina Beach announces 2026 schedule

In 2025, Fernandina Beach football took a giant stride forward, finishing with a 7-6 record.

It’s the first time since 2008 that the Pirates finished a season with a winning record. With some momentum in-hand, the Florida high school program will look to take another step in 2026.

The Pirates finished last season as the No. 275 team in the Sunshine State, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. They got off to a 5-0 start, then promptly dropped five in a row before winning two of their last three. The Fernandina Beach offense averaged over 29 points per game.

During the Pirates’ five-game streak to kick off last season, they found multiple ways to win. They bookended the streak with one-score wins, then eclipsed the 40-point mark in each of the three in-between matchups.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fernandina Beach revealed its upcoming schedule. It’ll once again play an even five games at home and five on the road. The season-opener is set for Aug. 14 at Keystone Heights.

Three of the first four games of the season will be away from home. Game two of the year, an Aug. 21 battle vs. Leon, will be the home-opener. Highlights on the schedule include an early-September road trip to Yulee and an early-October trip to Jacksonville’s Andrew Jackson.

The complete Fernandina Beach schedule for the upcoming season can be seen below:

Fernandina Beach Pirates 2026 schedule

Aug. 14 — at Keystone Heights

Aug. 21 — vs. Leon

Aug. 28 — at NFEI

Sept. 4 — at Yulee

Sept. 18 — vs. Clay

Sept. 25 — vs. West Nassau

Oct. 2 — at Andrew Jackson

Oct. 9 — vs. Union County

Oct. 16 — vs. Providence

Oct. 23 — Episcopal

