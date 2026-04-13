Florida High School Football: Gaither reveals 2026 schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and one area that has become a breeding ground for college prospects is the South Suncoast, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

One of the top teams in the state that resides out of the Tampa Bay area is the Gaither Cowboys, which recently released their 2026 schedule. The Cowboys’ schedule is a mix of teams from Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties. Gaither head coach Kirk Karsen has a talented group returning after making a run through the Class 5A playoffs.

Though the team graduates a number of key starters on offense, the Cowboys do bring back Class of 2028 quarterback Ryan Browning, who last season completed 103 of 167 passes for 1,883 yards and 21 touchdowns. Browning will lead an offense that last season averaged 41.4 points per game.

The full Gaither 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – Blake

Aug. 28 – Plant

Sep. 4 – at Sumner

Sep. 10 – East Lake

Sep. 18 – at Tampa Bay Tech

Sep. 25 – at Largo

Oct. 2 – Plant City

Oct. 9 – at Riverview

Oct. 16 – at Sickles

Oct. 23 – Mitchell

In the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Gaither finished with a 10-2 record and as the No. 28 ranked team in the state.

More about Gaither High School

Gaither High School, located in Tampa, Florida, is part of Hillsborough County Public Schools. Established in 1984, Gaither is known for its strong academic programs and a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a competitive athletics program. The school’s teams, known as the Cowboys, compete in various sports within the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA). Gaither is recognized for fostering school spirit, sportsmanship, and academic achievement among its students.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.