Florida high school football head coach steps down after just over a month

Crystal River High School (Fla.) named former Division I offensive coordinator Bill Legg as the team’s next head football coach in late January, but will now be in search of his replacement. This comes just less than a month away from Florida high school football starts official spring practices.

Confirmed by Crystal River athletic director Mark Lee Tuesday evening, Legg has stepped down as the Pirates’ head football coach after being hired just back on Jan. 29. According to Lee, however, the school is closing in on Legg’s replacement.

“We are in discussions with a candidate to be the head football coach at CRHS,” Lee said to Rivals.

Legg’s most recent job was as an offensive analyst at the University of Minnesota in 2024. Before joining the Gophers, Legg’s most impressive stay was arguably his time at Marshall where he Legg was the offensive coordinator from 2010-17 and helped lead the Herd to three consecutive 10-win seasons. Under Legg’s guidance, Marshall’s offense finished in the Top 15 nationally in total offense from 2012-14, averaging 534.3, 500.4 and 559.2 yards per contest.

Crystal River has seen somewhat of a revolving door at the head coaching position in recent memory as the Pirates have seen Bill Vonada and Chris Cook, respectively, as the coaches between the 2024 and 2025 Florida high school football seasons.

The Pirates won a district championship in 2024, going 6-5 by Vonada before the longtime head coach decided to step down after the season.

Cook came over from Hamilton County and guided the program to a 4-6 record in 2025, missing out on the FHSAA postseason.

With Legg now leaving after just over a month on the job, the Pirates are in search of their fourth head coach in less than three years. Crystal River finished last season as the state’s No. 387 ranked team, according to the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.