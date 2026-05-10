Florida high school football head coach suspended from coaching by FHSAA

According to a Palm Beach Post report on Sunday morning, Lake Worth (FL) Santaluces Community head coach Hector Clavijo has been suspended from coaching for one year by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) for Name, Image, Likeness violations.

Rivals attempted to reach the FHSAA late last week via email regarding an update with the investigation regarding Clavijo, but had not received a response.

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According to sources, assistant Samuel Putmon has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the spring at Santaluces Community.

Clavijo has already been reprimanded by the Palm Beach County School District’s Office last month with a written warning that if disobeyed could lead to dismissal.

The Palm Beach Post reported last month that a Florida high school football player had paid Clavijo at least $7,000 as part of a Name, Image and Likeness contract negotiation. The Palm Beach County School District’s Office of Inspector General found that Clavijo “exploited his relationship with the student athlete” and accepted $7,000, with $5,000 coming via bank transfer and $2,000 via Zelle, from a student-athlete he coached/taught in exchange for acting as an unlicensed NIL agent/negotiator.

The NIL negotiating deal is a violation of state law, county district policy, and Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Bylaw 9.9, following a July 2025 complaint. FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon had previously confirmed with Rivals that there was an investigation looking into the violation.

FHSAA NIL Prohibition (Bylaw 9.9)

No school employee, athletic staff member, or representative of a school’s athletic interests (boosters) may engage in NIL representation.

Clavijo has seen plenty of success when it comes to coaching Florida high school football as he led Champagnat Catholic (Fla.) to FHSAA state championships in 2017, 2019, and 2020. Since taking on the Santaluces job back in December of 2021, Clavijo has compiled an overall record of 30-14 over the course of four seasons at the helm.

Santaluces Community finished last season with a 6-4 record and ranked as the No. 180, according to the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

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