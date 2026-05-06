Florida High School Football: Jupiter releases 2026 schedule
Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in South Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.
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A team that will be heading into the 2026 campaign with a new head coach at the helm is the Jupiter Warriors (FL). The Warriors recently released their schedule for the fall and under a new direction, they’ll hope to keep up their winning ways.
Josh Brooks takes over as head coach for Jason Kradman, who stepped down last month as Jupiter’s head football coach and has since accepted the offensive coordinator job at Division III Lawrence University. With tight end Ayden Passley graduating and now off to Florida International, the Warriors will be looking for ways to reach the 10-win plateau again this upcoming fall.
The full Jupiter 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
Jupiter Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 13 – Loxahatchee (FL) Seminole Ridge – Kickoff Classic
Aug. 21 – at Palm Beach Gardens (FL) Dwyer
Aug. 28 – Palm Beach Gardens (FL)
Sep. 3 – at West Palm Beach (FL) Palm Beach Lakes
Sep. 10 – Boca Raton (FL)
Sep. 25 – at West Palm Beach (FL) Wellington
Oct. 2 – Lake Worth (FL) Santaluces Community
Oct. 9 – Lake Worth (FL)
Oct. 16 – West Palm Beach (FL Palm Beach Central
Oct. 23 – at Lake Worth (FL) Dr. Joaquin Garcia
Oct. 30 – at Stuart (FL) South Fork
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The Warriors ended this past season with a 10-1 record and finished ranked No. 100 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Jupiter High School
Jupiter High School, located in Jupiter, Florida, is a public high school known for its strong academics, vibrant arts programs, and competitive athletics. Home of the Warriors, JHS fosters a culture of excellence, community, and school pride. With a wide range of Advanced Placement courses, extracurricular activities, and championship sports teams, Jupiter High prepares students for success in college, careers, and beyond.
How to Follow Florida High School Football
For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.