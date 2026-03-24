Florida High School Football: Lake Gibson unveils 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

One of the better high school football programs out of the Polk County area is the Lake Gibson Braves, under the watch of second-year head coach Jeff George Jr. The Braves featured a few of the county’s top players, including UConn signee Cason Dash, wide receiver Derrick McBride and linebacker Malachi Moore. With Moore slated to return for Lake Gibson, the Braves are looking to take the next step in Year 2 under George.

When getting a closer look at the Braves’ schedule for the fall, Lake Gibson will be playing several of the Central Florida and Heartland region’s top teams like Kissimmee Osceola, Lakeland and Sebring, respectively.

The full Lake Gibson 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 14 – at Palmetto – Preseason game

Aug. 21 – Tampa Bay Tech

Aug. 28 – at Haines City

Sep. 4 – Spoto

Sep. 11 – Sebring

Sep. 25 – at Kissimmee Osceola

Oct. 2 – Kathleen

Oct. 9 – Bartow

Oct. 16 – at Auburndale

Oct. 23 – at Lakeland

Oct. 30 – Lake Minneola

The roadmap is set.

10 weeks. 1 mission. #CFO pic.twitter.com/ecmatvgGwp — LAKE GIBSON BRAVES FOOTBALL (@LakeGibsonFB) March 24, 2026

The Braves ended this past season with a 5-7 record and finished ranked No. 152 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.