The Lake Mary Rams struggled at the beginning of the 2025 Florida high school football season, splitting their first four games. Since then, they have won ten of their last 11, including their nailbiting 28-27 victory over Vero Beach to capture the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A state championship.

For 2026, the Rams are looking to win another title. However, coach Scott Perry’s crew must now achieve that feat under Class 6A after the recent FHSAA realignment. As shared on their official X account, Lake Mary will have an 11-game regular season, including six home games.

The Rams will begin their 2026 Florida high school football season with three consecutive home games against F.W. Buchholz (Florida’s No. 15 team), Oviedo, and Osceola. They will also host West Orange and Lake Brantley on back-to-back weeks.

Meanwhile, the Rams’ first road game will take them to DeLand, the state’s No. 18 team. Then, they will visit Mandarin (No. 25), Seminole, Mainland, and Bishop Moore Catholic in four of their last five regular-season matches.

Lake Mary Rams 2026 regular season schedule

August 13 – versus KOC-Buchholz

August 21 – open

August 28 – versus Oviedo

September 4 – versus Osceola

September 11 – at DeLand

September 18 – versus West Orange

September 25 – versus Lake Brantley

October 2 – at Mandarin

October 9 – at Seminole

October 16 – at Mainland

October 23 – versus Apopka

October 30 – at Bishop Moore

Florida high school football fans can now stay updated on scores from around the nation more easily than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Florida, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.