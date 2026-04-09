Florida high school football: Lake Mary reveals 2026 regular season schedule
The Lake Mary Rams struggled at the beginning of the 2025 Florida high school football season, splitting their first four games. Since then, they have won ten of their last 11, including their nailbiting 28-27 victory over Vero Beach to capture the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A state championship.
For 2026, the Rams are looking to win another title. However, coach Scott Perry’s crew must now achieve that feat under Class 6A after the recent FHSAA realignment. As shared on their official X account, Lake Mary will have an 11-game regular season, including six home games.
The Rams will begin their 2026 Florida high school football season with three consecutive home games against F.W. Buchholz (Florida’s No. 15 team), Oviedo, and Osceola. They will also host West Orange and Lake Brantley on back-to-back weeks.
Meanwhile, the Rams’ first road game will take them to DeLand, the state’s No. 18 team. Then, they will visit Mandarin (No. 25), Seminole, Mainland, and Bishop Moore Catholic in four of their last five regular-season matches.
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Lake Mary Rams 2026 regular season schedule
August 13 – versus KOC-Buchholz
August 21 – open
August 28 – versus Oviedo
September 4 – versus Osceola
September 11 – at DeLand
September 18 – versus West Orange
September 25 – versus Lake Brantley
October 2 – at Mandarin
October 9 – at Seminole
October 16 – at Mainland
October 23 – versus Apopka
October 30 – at Bishop Moore
How to Follow Florida High School Football
Florida high school football fans can now stay updated on scores from around the nation more easily than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Florida, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.