Florida High School Football: Lakewood Ranch releases 2026 schedule
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.
Next up out of the Sunshine State to release their 2026 schedule are the Lakewood Ranch Mustangs out of the South Suncoast region of Florida. The Mustangs will head into their fourth season under the watch of head coach Scott Paravicini, who has compiled an overall mark of 14-17 through three campaigns. For Lakewood Ranch, the 2026 slate will be challenging as they take on area powers like Sarasota Riverview and four-time state champion Venice.
When it comes to who Paravicini will lean on this fall offensively, slated to return to the backfield is the team’s leading rusher of 2025, Elidrick Berry. Berry rushed for a team-high 886 yards and scored nine touchdowns. On defense, 2027 Aric Cleveland, who can play outside linebacker or in the secondary, will be a player to keep an eye on.
The full Lakewood Ranch 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
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Lakewood Ranch Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 15 – Moore Haven Junior/Senior
Aug. 21 – at Parrish Community
Aug. 28 – at Davenport
Sep. 4 – at Braden River
Sep. 11 – at Sarasota Riverview
Sep. 18 – Dunnellon
Sep. 25 – at North Port
Oct. 9 – at Venice
Oct. 16 – Sarasota
Oct. 23 – Lehigh Senior
Oct. 30 – Community School Of Naples
Lakewood Ranch finished 2025 with a 4-6 record and as the No. 337 ranked team in the state last season, according to the final Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.
How to Follow Florida High School Football
For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.