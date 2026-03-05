Florida High School Football: Mandarin, McArthur to clash at Broward County Classic

The Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase began announcing its slate of games for the 2026 schedule on Monday night, releasing two juicy matchups already and on Wednesday night revealed the third of their eight-game series.

Latest contest for the 2026 edition of the growing high school football showcase down in Fort Lauderdale will be between two state powers in Northeast Florida’s Mandarin Mustangs and South Florida’s McArthur. Both teams reached their respective classification’s region finals in 2025, on the doorstep of being state semifinalists.

The two games that have already been released are on Aug. 27-28, with matchups pitting 2025 Class 6A finalist West Broward against Georgia power McEachern Indians and between nationally ranked Bishop Gorman (Nev.) and Columbus (Fla.).

Mandarin is coming off a 12-1 season, reaching the FHSAA’s Class 6A, Region 1 final, falling to F. W. Buchholz, 27-20. With offensive weapons like 2028 four-star wide receiver Brysen Wright and three-star quarterback Knox Annis, Mandarin is expected to be a state title contender once again this fall. The Mustangs finished as the No. 25, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

McArthur is coming off their first 10-plus win season since 2016 under the watch of head coach Robert Ortega. The Mustangs went 10-3, reaching the Class 5A, Region 4 final and losing to eventual state champion St. Thomas Aquinas, 34-7.

With three announcements for the Broward County Classic now made so far, the showcase continues to solidify itself as the premier high school football event to kickoff the season.

The Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase began in 2022, organized by the Broward Education Foundation and features the top high school football teams from the South Florida region and inviting many of the elite programs from around the nation. Among the teams that highlight the event every year from Broward County are nationally ranked Chaminade-Madonna, Plantation American Heritage and St. Thomas Aquinas. The football showcase has already hosted a number of nationally ranked teams from other states, with Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Mater Dei (Calif.), Milton (Ga.), St. Joseph Prep (Pa.), St. John Bosco (Calif.) and St. Frances Academy all taking part in recent years.

