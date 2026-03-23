Florida High School Football: Mitchell reveals 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Florida high school football is seeing a number of teams all over the state release their 2026 schedules and next up are the Mitchell Mustangs of New Port Richey, Florida. The Mustangs are always one of Pasco County’s top high school football programs on an annual basis under the watch of head coach Andy Schmitz, who is tied with the late John Castelamare for the third-most wins in county history with 107.

Mitchell will have to replace a lot of senior talent from last year’s 10-win team as quarterback Cayden Thomas (South Carolina State signee) graduates after totaling nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards and scoring 38 touchdowns. The Mustangs will also have to replace all-everything Bryce Backus, who accumulated over 1,000 all-purpose yards, 13 total touchdowns and made 70 tackles on defense.

The full Mitchell 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 14 – Wesley Chapel – Preseason game

Aug. 21 – Gulf

Aug. 28 – at Hudson

Sep. 4 – Fivay

Sep. 18 – at Land O’ Lakes

Sep. 25 – at East Lake

Oct. 2 – Crestview

Oct. 9 – Sickles

Oct. 16 – Largo

Oct. 23 – at Gaither

Oct. 30 – at River Ridge

The Mustangs ended this past season with a 10-3 record and finished ranked No. 105 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about James W. Mitchell High School

James W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, FL, offers a diverse educational experience with a focus on academic excellence and athletic achievement. As a part of the Pasco County School District, it provides a range of extracurricular activities and sports programs, including football and basketball, fostering both academic and athletic growth among its students.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.