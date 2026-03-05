Florida High School Football: Mosley reveals 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next out of the Sunshine State to reveal the opponents lined up for their 2026 schedule are the A. Crawford Mosley Dolphins out of Lynn Haven, Florida. The Dolphins are coming off of a successful 10-2 season under the watch of head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon, who is entering his seventh year at the helm. Mosley reached the FHSAA’s Class 5A, Region 1 semifinals, falling to Daytona Beach Mainland, 36-31.

2026 @MosleyDolphinFB Schedule



The wait is over! Check out the official 2026 Mosley Football schedule. We’ve got a massive lineup this year, including key district matchups and can't-miss nights like Homecoming and Senior Night.



📍 Note: Specific dates and kickoff times are… pic.twitter.com/0tdxIKC2PE — Mosley Football (@MosleyDolphinFB) March 4, 2026

Though the Dolphins lose a couple of college signees in athlete Carson Griffin (Delaware) and tight end Adam Land (Mississippi State), the team still brings back plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Players to watch for this upcoming fall campaign will be junior quarterback JP Holsombake (2,773 yards, 34 touchdowns) and wide receivers Fletcher Taylor (574 yards, eight touchdowns), Gamarcus Halstead (496 yards, seven touchdowns).

The full A. Crawford Mosley 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Week 0 – Blountstown – Preseason

Week 1 – Choctawhatchee

Week 2 – Amos P. Godby

Week 3 – at Niceville

Week 4 – at Lawton Chiles

Week 5 – Gadsden County

Week 6 – Lincoln

Week 7 – BYE WEEK

Week 8 – Arnold

Week 9 – at James Rickards

Week 10 – at Leon

Week 11 – Bay

More about A. Crawford Mosley High School

A. Crawford Mosley High School, located in Lynn Haven, FL, was established in 1974 and serves grades 9-12. The school has a strong commitment to academics and athletics, providing a comprehensive education to nearly 2,000 students. Known for its spirited school colors—green, orange, and white—the school’s athletic teams, the Dolphins, compete in a variety of sports. The school emphasizes the educational value of athletics, fostering teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship among its student-athletes.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.