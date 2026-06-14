Florida High School Football: Ocala Vanguard releases slate

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the North Central Florida region, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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In the competitive world of Florida high school football, few programs have been as consistently strong in their region as the Ocala Vanguard (Fla.) Knights. This Mid-Central Florida staple has established itself as one of the premier teams in the 352 region for years.

As an upper-echelon high school football program, Vanguard annually assembles one of the toughest regular-season schedules in the state, with the 2025 campaign is shaping up to be no exception.

Vanguard, which recently released their 2026 schedule, had themselves another solid campaign in which Farmer’s bunch finished just short of double digit victories and reached the Florida High School Athletic Association’s (FHSAA) Class 4A, Region 2 final. Vanguard would fall to state finalist Orlando Jones on the road, 29-18

The Knights have an impressive group of skill players returning on offense, including 2027 three-star quarterback Terrance Lewis Jr. (Georgia Southern commit) and 2027 three-star wide receiver James Bethea.

The full Vanguard 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included in every game.

Aug. 14 – Hawthorne Hornets (Fla.), 7:30 p.m. – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – F. W. Buchholz (Fla.) Bobcats, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 – Miami (Fla.) Norland Vikings, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 4 – at Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit Tigers, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 11 – Leesburg Yellow Jackets (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 25 – Gainesville Hurricanes (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 – Citra (Fla.) North Marion Colts, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 – at Mt. Dora Hurricanes (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at Lecanto Panthers (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 – Ocala (Fla.) Lake Weir Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 – at Ocala (Fla.) Forest Wildcats, 7:30 p.m.

The Knights ended this past season with a 9-3 record and finished ranked No. 79 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Vanguard High School

Niceville High School, located in the Florida Panhandle, is known for its strong academic and athletic programs. The school provides a challenging curriculum that prepares students for post-secondary success while offering a wide array of extracurricular activities, particularly in athletics. The Eagles have a tradition of excellence in sports, with highly competitive teams across various disciplines.