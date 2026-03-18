Florida High School Football: Palmetto releases schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next high school football program out of the Sunshine State to unveil who they will be playing this 2026 season are the Palmetto Tigers, which are coming off a 10-2 season under the watch head coach Eric Sanders. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 19-4 record in his first two seasons at the helm and he’s continued to guide the program on the up and up along Florida’s South Suncoast region out of Manatee County.

Among the opponents that Palmetto will be playing this season are state powers Clearwater Central Catholic (Aug. 21) and Sarasota Booker (Aug. 28) to begin the fall campaign. Among the other notable out-of-area teams that Palmetto will be facing off against are Southwest Florida powers Bishop Verot, Naples and then heading into Central Florida to take on Winter Park.

The full Palmetto 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – Lake Gibson – Preseason game

Aug. 21 – at Clearwater Central Catholic

Aug. 28 – Sarasota Booker

Sep. 4 – Sarasota Riverview

Sep. 11 – IMG Academy junior national

Sep. 18 – Naples

Sep. 25 – at Parrish Community

Oct. 9 – at Manatee

Oct. 16 – at Winter Park

Oct. 23 – Sumner

Oct. 30 – at Bishop Verot

The Tigers ended this past season with a 10-2 record and finished ranked No. 64 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Palmetto High School

Palmetto High School, located in Palmetto, Florida, serves as a central educational institution in the area, offering a comprehensive curriculum that includes a strong emphasis on both academics and athletics. Known for its vibrant school spirit, the school takes pride in its “Tigers” athletics teams, which are active in various sports including football and basketball. The school’s facilities and programs are designed to support the holistic development of its students.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.