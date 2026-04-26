Florida High School Football: Pensacola Catholic reveals schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and one area that has become a breeding ground for college prospects is over on the Florida Panhandle region, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

A Florida high school football team that has consistently had themselves in the conversation of being one of the best on the panhandle region is the Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic Crusaders, which made another deep playoff run in 2025. The Crusaders were able to reach the region final round of the Class 2A playoffs, losing to state finalist Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles School.

With a slew of starters returning from last year’s team, including 2028 EDGE Tristian Henderson, all slated to be back, Pensacola Catholic has a chance to make another deep postseason run. A key returner on offense for the Crusaders is 2027 running back Ethan Crandall, who rushed for 1,304 yards and scored 18 touchdowns last season.

The full Pensacola Catholic 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times yet to be announced.

May 18 – Blountstown (Fla.) Blountstown

Aug. 14 – at Baker (Fla.) Baker School/Chipley (Fla.) Chipley

Aug. 20 – Milton

Aug. 28 – Pace

Sep. 4 – at Tallahassee (Fla.) Amos P. Godby

Sep. 11 – New Orleans (La.) G.W. Carver

Sep. 18 – Navarre (Fla.) Navarre

Sep. 25 – at Destin (Fla.) Destin

Oct. 9 – Freeport

Oct. 16 – at Cantonment (Fla.) Tate

Oct. 23 – Walton

Oct. 30 – at South Walton

OFFICIAL SCHEDULE RELEASE🔰 pic.twitter.com/kBToHB8SFU — Pensacola Catholic Football (@ccrusadersfball) April 23, 2026

The Crusaders ended up finishing with a 11-2 record and as the No. 85th ranked team in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Pensacola Catholic High School

Pensacola Catholic High School, located in Pensacola, FL, is a private, co-educational institution founded on Catholic values. It emphasizes a rigorous academic curriculum combined with a strong spiritual foundation. The school offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a robust athletics program. The Crusaders compete in various sports such as football, basketball, and baseball, promoting teamwork, discipline, and excellence both on and off the field.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.