Florida High School Football: Ponte Vedra reveals 2026 slate

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and one area that has become a breeding ground for college prospects is the North Suncoast, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

A team out of the Sunshine State that had themselves a groundbreaking 2026 high school football season is the Ponte Vedra Sharks (Fla.), which reached the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 5A state semifinals last year.

The Sharks, which recently released their 2026 schedule, will look to make another deep run into the postseason in 2026, but will have to try and do so with many of its top stars graduating. Among the key starters they’ll have to replace are three-star EDGE Reece Beck (Rutgers enrollee), three-star tight end Jack Berquist (Georgia Southern enrollee) and three-star linebacker Talan Babin (Old Dominion).

The full Ponte Vedra 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

May 21 – Riverside – Spring Game

Aug. 14 – St. Augustine – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – University Christian

Aug. 28 – at Bishop Kenny

Sep. 4 – Merritt Island

Sep. 11 – at Beachside

Sep. 18 – at Fleming Island

Sep. 25 – at Bartram Trail

Oct. 9 – Mandarin

Oct. 16 – Duncan U. Fletcher

Oct. 23 – at Nease

Oct. 30 – Creekside

🔥2026 PV Football Schedule Drop🔥- See you in the Shark Tank soon- Your Defending Regional Champs have a great slate of games in the most loaded district in 5A in the State of Florida #WinThe3rd @WardClayton @CFreemanJAX @JusinBarneyTV @BrentASJax @DuvalSports @FootballCounty1 pic.twitter.com/sEP7lb5MUp — Ponte Vedra Football (@PVSharksFB) April 14, 2026

In the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Ponte Vedra finished with a 10-3 record and as the No. 36 ranked team in the state.

More about Ponte Vedra High School

Ponte Vedra High School, located in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, is known for its strong academic and athletic programs. The school, home to the Sharks, offers a wide variety of sports, encouraging student participation and excellence in athletics. The Sharks’ athletic teams are recognized for their competitive spirit and success in various sports, including football, basketball, soccer, and more. PVHS provides a comprehensive and supportive environment for both academic and athletic growth.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.