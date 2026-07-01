Florida high school football program self-reports violations to the FHSAA

Another Florida high school football program is in hot water with the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), according to a report by the Fort Myers News-Press & Naples Daily News’ Dustin B. Levy.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Per the report, Barron Collier (Fla.) self-reported violations of improper contact by head football coach Brannon Tidwell with a student-athlete at another school to the FHSAA after complaints were filed by another Collier County school. The report goes on to state that the FHSAA is currently reviewing the case, which among penalties for this incident can involve a multiple game suspension and up to a $5,000 fine.

“I know that the students need to be directed to guidance/district for open enrollment if they have any questions. I accept responsibility for this action,” Tidwell said via the report.

“Spring practices are open to the public. Some of the students in question came over and watched practice but should not have been on our sideline. I understand the students should not have been on the field and if they were just watching the open practice, they should have been in the stands. I should not have asked them or permitted them to be there at practice or on the field. I accept responsibility for this incident.”

In the screenshot images obtained by the Fort Myers News-Press & Naples Daily News, it confirmed correspondence by Tidwell with a student-athlete at Naples Lely High School. Based on the images, it showed consistent correspondence between Tidwell and the Lely student-athlete in regards to transferring to Barron Collier and also providing other contacts.

Among the additional actions that took place per the report was Tidwell asking a player for game film, inquired about a transfer graphic, and shared it on his private Instagram.

“On Tuesday June 2 we presented the information to Mr. Tidwell and interviewed him and questions him regarding the allegations,” Barron Collier principal Sean Kinsley, Activities Coordinator Michael Sartorio, and Collier County Activities Coordinator Mark Rosenbalm in a letter written to the FHSAA dated back on June 4.

Barron Collier finished the 2026 Florida high school football season with a 4-6 record and missed out on the FHSAA postseason. The Cougars started off the ’25 campaign at 0-6 before ending the season with four consecutive victories.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.