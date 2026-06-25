Florida high school football quarterbacks swap programs

It’s not everyday that you see two quarterbacks transfer to the other’s schools when it comes to high school football. A announced transfer on Thursday made that effectively official heading into the 2026 Florida high school football season.

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Class of 2028 quarterback Ryan Browning has left Tampa (Fla.) Gaither and transferred to Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch. What makes this specific student-athlete transfer stand out is that Class of 2028 signal caller Daniel Terry back on May 31 left Wiregrass Ranch to transfer over to Gaither.

The two rising junior quarterbacks have now effectively swapped places ahead of the 2026 Florida high school football season.

Quarterback swap in Tampa Bay:



Daniel Terry leaves Wiregrass Ranch and transfers to Tampa Gaither



Ryan Browning leaves Tampa Gaither and transfers to Wiregrass Ranch



What a time in high school football 🙃 https://t.co/c77HM3QmCg — Andy Villamarzo (@Andy_Villamarzo) June 25, 2026

Browning, who has an offer from Rhode Island, last Florida high school football season as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback completed 103 of 167 passes for 1,883 yards, 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

In 2025, Terry threw for 2,578 yards and scored 23 touchdowns for the Bulls and is already being looked at by a number of Division I schools, with collegiate offers already from Marshall, Toledo and UConn, respectively.

In the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Gaither finished with a 10-2 record and as the No. 28 ranked team in the state. Wiregrass Ranch finished the 2025 season with a 5-6 record, losing in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 6A region quarterfinal round to Palmetto.

More about Gaither High School

“Gaither High School, located in Tampa, Florida, is part of Hillsborough County Public Schools. Established in 1984, Gaither is known for its strong academic programs and a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a competitive athletics program. The school’s teams, known as the Cowboys, compete in various sports within the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA). Gaither is recognized for fostering school spirit, sportsmanship, and academic achievement among its students.”

More about Wiregrass Ranch High School

“Wiregrass Ranch High School, located in Zephyrhills, FL, is known for its strong emphasis on academics, athletics, and community involvement. The school offers a wide range of athletic programs recognized under the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), supported by an active athletic boosters club. The school fosters a spirit of excellence, teamwork, and sportsmanship among its student-athletes across various sports, including football and basketball.”