Florida High School Football: Sarasota Booker, St. John’s College to play in 2026

Mark off another national high school football matchup for Sarasota Booker (Fla.) heading into the 2026 season.

According to Tornadoes head coach Carlos Woods on Wednesday afternoon, Sarasota Booker will take on Washington D.C. power St. John’s College this upcoming fall. The matchup would take place on Sep. 19 in the nation’s capital.

“Anytime you get the opportunity to play a program with the tradition and national reputation of St. John’s College High School you take it,” Woods said to Rivals on Wednesday. “Our goal at Booker High School is to challenge our players against elite competition, and this trip to Washington, D.C. will be a great experience for our team and community.”

Sarasota Booker is coming off back-to-back state semifinals berths in Florida’s FHSAA Class 3A, falling both times to Jacksonville Raines, which won the 2025 state championship over Miami Northwestern.

This would be the second straight season in a row that Sarasota Booker travels out of state as the Tornadoes traveled to Alabama and faced Auburn to open the 2025 season. The Tornadoes ended up falling, 24-6, to the Tigers.

The Tornadoes and Valdosta Wildcats will square off on Oct. 2, Week 7 of the Florida high school football season in Valdosta at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The Wildcats finished as the No. 10 ranked team in the Peach State, according to the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

The Tornadoes ended this past season with a 13-2 record and finished ranked No. 27 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Sarasota Booker High School

Booker High School, located in Sarasota, FL, is known for its strong Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) Magnet Program, which draws students from multiple counties. The school offers a variety of academic and extracurricular programs, including the Cambridge AICE, JROTC, and Career and Technical Education (CTE) tracks. The campus features state-of-the-art facilities, including a newly built turf football field and renovated theater. Booker High is dedicated to ensuring that 100% of its students graduate college- or career-ready.

