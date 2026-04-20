Florida High School Football: Sarasota releases 2026 slate

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and one area that has become a breeding ground for college prospects is South Suncoast (Charlotte, Manatee, Sarasota counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

One team out of Sarasota County that has started to see their fortunes turn around in recent years as the Sarasota Sailors have started to have success under head coach Amp Campbell. The Sailors recently released their 2026 schedule and the team will face some of the top teams in the region, including teams like Sarasota Riverview and four-time state champion Venice.

Sarasota returns one of the county’s top quarterbacks in Class of 2028 signal caller Hudson West, who completed 199 of 361 passes for 2,836 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

The full Sarasota 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times yet to be announced.

Aug. 14 – Hillsborough – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – Bayshore

Aug. 28 – Palm Beach Lakes

Sep. 4 – Hudson

Sep. 10 – North Port

Sep. 18 – Parrish Community

Sep. 25 – at Venice

Oct. 9 – at Lehigh Senior

Oct. 16 – at Lakewood Ranch

Oct. 23 – Sarasota Riverview

Oct. 30 – at Belen Jesuit Prep

It’s official. The road is set — be there, be loud. Go Sailors ⚓️💪 pic.twitter.com/D3zGd2TpM9 — Sarasota Football (@Sarasota_FB) April 20, 2026

The Sailors ended up finishing with a 4-7 record and as the No. 310 ranked team in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Sarasota High School

Sarasota High School, located in Sarasota, Florida, is a historic public high school known for its strong academic programs, diverse student body, and competitive athletics. Home of the Sailors, SHS fosters school spirit through numerous extracurriculars, including award-winning arts and sports teams. With a commitment to excellence and community engagement, Sarasota High prepares students for success in college, careers, and life beyond graduation.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.