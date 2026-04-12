Florida High School Football: Sarasota Riverview rolls out 2026 slate

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and one area that has become a breeding ground for college prospects is the South Suncoast, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next up from the Florida high school football world to release their 2026 schedule is the Sarasota Riverview Rams. The Rams are consistently one of the top teams out of the Sarasota County region and will have to overcome some losses on offense to remain one of the area’s best.

2027 running back Toryeon James announced back in January that he has transferred to Cardinal Mooney from Sarasota Riverview. James was among one of the top 10 rushers in all of Florida last season, finishing with just over 2,000 yards for the Rams. Now the Rams will have to find a way to replace the production that James produced for the team in 2025.

The full Sarasota Riverview 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – Port Charlotte – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – at Naples

Aug. 28 – at IMG Academy White

Sep. 4 – at Palmetto

Sep. 10 – Lakewood Ranch

Sep. 18 – Manatee

Sep. 24 – Lehigh Senior

Oct. 9 – at North Port

Oct. 16 – Venice

Oct. 23 – at Sarasota

Oct. 30 – at Sarasota Booker

The Schedule is set, it’s almost that time of the year 🐏 #TheView #WeBleedMaroon pic.twitter.com/O8JFq4WEKC — Riverview Football (@RamsRhsFootball) April 12, 2026

In the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Sarasota Riverview finished with a 8-3 record and as the No. 73 ranked team in the state.

More about Sarasota Riverview High School

Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida, is known for its strong academic programs and competitive athletics. The school offers a variety of sports including football, basketball, and soccer, emphasizing both team and individual development. Riverview has a tradition of excellence in athletics, with a dedicated community supporting its student-athletes. The Rams are known for their spirit and commitment to sportsmanship.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.