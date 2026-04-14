Florida High School Football: South Sumter reveals 2026 schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and one area that has become a breeding ground for college prospects is the North Suncoast, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next up out of the Sunshine State to reveal who they will be playing for the 2026 season is the South Sumter Raiders, coached by Ty Lawrence. The Raiders have perennially been one of the top teams out of the North Suncoast region of the state, with South Sumter annually making the postseason and this upcoming 2026 season is shaping up to be another good one in Bushnell.

Quarterback Milo Patterson is slated to return behind center after throwing for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025. Wide receiver Kobe Bailey is expected to be the team’s top pass catcher after totaling 268 yards and a touchdown last fall.

The full South Sumter 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 14 – at Zephyrhills, 7 p.m. – Preseason Classic

Aug. 21 – Wiregrass Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 – at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 4 – at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – East Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 18 – Leesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 25 – Eustis, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 – at Nature Coast Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – at Tavares, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – Villages Charter School, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 – at South Lake, 7 p.m.

TRADITION NEVER GRADUATES!! pic.twitter.com/XiK20zrLM4 — South Sumter Football (@SouthSumterFB) April 14, 2026

In the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, South Sumter finished with a 6-5 record and as the No. 124 ranked team in the state.

More about South Sumter High School

South Sumter High School is a public high school located in Bushnell, Florida. As part of the Sumter County School District, it offers a range of academic programs, extracurricular activities, and athletics. The school is known for its strong community involvement and focus on student achievement. The Raiders compete in various sports and are committed to fostering teamwork, sportsmanship, and personal development among their athletes.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.