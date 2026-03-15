Florida High School Football: St. Augustine releases 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next up out of the Sunshine State to announce their schedule are the St. Augustine Jackets, which have made deep playoff runs in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) playoffs the last few years. Always one of the top teams out of Northeast Florida, this will be a season of transition for the Jackets as they lose multiple key impact players on the offensive side of the ball.

Happy Spring Break. August can’t come fast enough. 🐝🐝🐝 #COMPETE pic.twitter.com/RUJMo1LGfn — SAHS Jacket Football (@SAHSJackets) March 13, 2026

St. Augustine will be looking to rebuild after now losing Class of 2027 quarterback Brenton James behind (transferred to McEachern) center and four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo, who has graduated and now at the University of Miami.

The full St. Augustine 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – at Ponte Vedra – Preseason game

Aug. 21 – at Palatka

Aug. 28 – Nease

Sep. 4 – at Pedro Menendez

Sep. 11 – at Middleburg

Sep. 18 – Orlando Evans

Sep. 25 – Clay

Oct. 9 – at Ridgeview

Oct. 16 – Orange Park

Oct. 23 – Fleming Island

Oct. 30 – at Mandarin

The Jackets ended this past season with a 11-2 record and finished ranked No. 22 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about St. Augustine High School

St. Augustine High School, located in St. Augustine, Florida, is a public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. The school offers a range of AP and honors courses to prepare students for college and future careers. St. Augustine’s athletic teams frequently achieve regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future success.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.