Florida High School Football: Tampa Bay Tech reveals 2026 slate
Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the Tampa Bay region (Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.
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Always considered one of the top teams from the Tampa Bay region are the Tampa Bay Tech Titans, which are coming off another successful campaign under head coach Jayson Roberts. The Titans recently released their 2026 schedule, which features many of the annual opponents for Tampa Bay Tech, including Armwood, Plant and Sumner, respectively.
The Titans bring back another talented group of players as well, with the team set to feature 2028 three-star wide receiver Jordyn Murray and 2027 cornerback Daunta Peterson.
The full Tampa Bay Tech 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
Tampa Bay Tech Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 14 – at Tampa (FL) Carrollwood Day
Aug. 21 – at Lakeland (FL) Lake Gibson
Aug. 28 – at Riverview (FL) Sumner
Sep. 4 – Tampa (FL) Jefferson
Sep. 10 – at Tampa (FL) Plant
Sep. 18 – Tampa (FL) Gaither
Sep. 25 – Valrico (FL) Bloomingdale
Oct. 2 – at Ruskin (FL) Lennard
Oct. 9 – Seffner (FL) Armwood
Oct. 16 – Tampa (FL) Leto
Oct. 23 – at Riverview (FL) Spoto
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Tampa Bay Tech finished with a 10-3 record and as the No. 33 in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Tampa Bay Tech High School
Tampa Bay Tech High School, located in Tampa, Florida, is a well-regarded public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Tampa Bay Tech’s athletic teams are successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.
How to Follow Florida High School Football
For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.