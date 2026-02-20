Florida High School Football: The Bolles School reveals 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

The Florida high school football program that has the second-most state championships in Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) history is The Bolles School, which has won 11 titles to St. Thomas Aquinas‘ 17. The Bulldogs made a strong bid to notch No. 12 in 2025, coming up just short in the Class 2A state championship tilt versus Cardinal Mooney. Now with another loaded team coming up, The Bolles School is expected to strongly compete for another chance to reach the mountain top this upcoming 2026 campaign.

Some reasons why folks would believe they’ll be in the mix once again is the return of defensive stalwart Asher Ghioto, who is one of the top 2028 EDGEs in the country, and running back Xander Edwards, who rushed for 2,629 yards and scored 44 times on the ground in 2025. With both key players back in the fold, it leaves little doubt that the Bulldogs will be one of Florida high school football’s top teams once again. Here is The Bolles School’s football schedule for the 2026 high school football season.

The Bolles School 2026 football schedule

May 22 – at Ed White – spring game

Aug. 14 – at Camden County – preseason game

Aug. 21 – Columbia

Aug. 28 – at Archbishop McCarthy

Sep. 4 – at University Christian

Sep. 11 – Bishop Kenny

Sep. 18 – Oakleaf

Sep. 25 – Baldwin

Oct. 9 – KIPP Bold City

Oct. 16 – at Trinity Christian Academy

Oct. 23 – at Andrew Jackson

Oct. 30 – F. W. Buchholz

The Bulldogs ended this past season with a 13-2 record and finished ranked No. 13 in the state according to the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

The Bolles School, located in Jacksonville, FL, is a renowned independent college preparatory school serving students from Pre-K through 12th grade. Known for its academic excellence and robust athletics program, Bolles offers a wide range of sports and extracurricular activities, fostering a well-rounded educational experience. The Bulldogs, as they are known in sports, have a rich history of success in swimming, football, and other competitive sports at both the state and national levels.

