Florida High School Football: The Villages Charter reveals 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

A Florida high school football team that went ahead and released their 2026 schedule is the Villages Charter School, which finished last season with a 9-2 record and reached the Class 2A region quarterfinals before bowing out against Berkeley Prep.

Taking a closer look at the Buffaloes’ schedule and you can tell there’s a bit of a North Suncoast flavor to it as teams like Hudson, Lecanto, South Sumter, Zephyrhills and Zephyrhills Christian are all on it.

Is it August yet? Here's a look at our 2026 schedule: pic.twitter.com/ALkH4pZqFA — VHS Football (@VHSFootballFBT) February 7, 2026

The Villages Charter School, led by longtime head coach Richard Pettus, features one of the state’s top running backs in 2027 four-star Tranard Roberts and quarterback Jadence Kennedy, who threw for over 2,000 yards, 27 touchdowns and no interceptions in 2025.

The Villages Charter School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 14 – Land O’ Lakes (preseason)

Aug. 21 – Zephyrhills

Aug. 28 – West Port

Sep. 4 – South Lake

Sep. 18 – at Lecanto

Sep. 25 – at Tavares

Oct. 2 – at Zephyrhills Christian Academy

Oct. 9 – Eustis

Oct. 16 – at Trinity Catholic

Oct. 23 – at South Sumter

Oct. 30 – Hudson

The Buffaloes ended this past season finishing ranked No. 113 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about The Villages Charter School

Villages Charter School (VCS) is a highly regarded public charter school located in The Villages, Florida. Serving grades Pre-K through 12, VCS offers a rigorous academic curriculum enriched with athletics, arts, and career-focused programs. With a strong emphasis on character development, community involvement, and college and career readiness, VCS provides students with a supportive and dynamic learning environment that promotes lifelong success.

