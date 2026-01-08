Florida High School Football: Venice, Raines to face off in 2026

The first top tier matchup of the Florida high school football season has been confirmed as a pair of 4-time state champions will square off this upcoming fall.

Venice (Fla.) head coach John Peacock confirmed to Rivals late Wednesday night that the Indians will face off against ranked Jacksonville Raines, the undefeated 2025 FHSAA Class 3A state champions, on the road in the 2026 season.

Raines is coming off a 14-0 season where the Vikings upended Miami Northwestern for the 3A crown down at Pitbull Stadium in Miami. Venice came up short in a bid to repeat as state champions as they fell in the Class 7A state semifinals to eventual champion Lake Mary.

Both teams lose some key pieces on both sides of the ball, but figure to remain state championship contenders in their respective classifications.

The Indians are slated to bring back Rivals Sophomore All-American Tyree Mannings, who caught 84 passes for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025. Venice also will return junior running back Dorien Jones, who finished last season rushing for 1,040 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns.

The game figures to be the first of many blockbuster matchups that will be on tap for the 2026 Florida high school football season.

More about Venice High School

